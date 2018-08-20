A new leak probably just revealed preorder and release dates for Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup

While any new iPhone release is exciting, Apple’s forthcoming 2018 iPhone lineup will be particularly compelling. As you’ve likely heard by now, Apple this year will reportedly release three brand new iPhone models. At the high-end, Apple will introduce a 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus.” At the low-end, Apple will introduce a 6.1-inch iPhone with an almost-edgeless LCD display. And right in the middle, there will of course be a second-gen version of last year’s iPhone X.

With September right around the corner, we’re only a few weeks away from Apple formally unveiling its 2018 iPhone lineup to the world. Though Apple hasn’t yet sent out invitations to its annual iPhone event, we might already have an idea as to when pre-orders for Apple’s next-gen lineup will open up.

Citing sources who work for German carriers, the German-language Macerkopf is reporting that iPhone pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 14th. The date certainly makes sense given that Apple traditionally announces new iPhones during the first or second week of September, with pre-orders opening up on that Friday. As a point of reference, Apple last year introduced last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X on September 12th, followed by a pre-order date of September 15th (iPhone X pre-orders were pushed back until October).

Assuming that pre-orders will in fact begin on September 14th, that would suggest that Apple’s big iPhone event will go down either on Tuesday, September 11th or on Wednesday, September 12th. It would also mean that Apple has the release date planned on Friday, September 21st. Incidentally, rumor has it that Apple this year is ramping up production ahead of schedule as to avoid the delays that plagued last year’s iPhone X.