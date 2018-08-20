Leak confirms Apple Watch Series 4 is launching next month

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see a new generation Apple Watch emerge out of Apple’s iPhone event later this summer. We’ve seen a bunch of exciting rumors detailing the next-gen Apple Watch already, and now we have definitive proof that Series 4 is indeed set to launch next month. That’s because the model numbers for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 family have been found in an official regulatory filing.

The model numbers were discovered by French Apple site Consomac, the source of similar reports in the past, which looked at recent Apple documentation filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission. Apple filings for new products appear in EEC’s database a week or two before new products are actually launched. Tech companies are required to register their products with the EEC before selling them in countries including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Apple’s new model numbers, including A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007, and A2008, suggest Apple will launch six distinct Series 4 watches, likely three for each size.

What’s surprising about Apple’s filings is that we’re only looking at six model numbers instead of the expected eight. Last year, Apple launched eight different Apple Watch Series 3 models, MacRumors reminds us, including two aluminum GPS-only versions and six LTE models that are available in three versions, including aluminum, stainless steel, and ceramic.

Regardless of what materials Apple uses to manufacture the new Watch models, the most exciting feature of Series 4 devices will be the screen. That’s because Apple is expected to increase the display of both 38mm and 42mm versions without increasing the overall size of the watches.

The Apple Watch Series 4 will be unveiled during the iPhone event next month, which is widely expected to take place on September 12 this year. Apple has yet to issue invitations to the media though, so the date isn’t confirmed.