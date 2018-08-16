JD Power gives T-Mobile a tiny gold star for having the best retail experience

One of the many, many things that T-Mobile likes making fun of other carriers for is their customer service. Going into any wireless store to get stuff done is often an exercise in frustration — retail store employees are oftentime stuck using a half-assed set of tools to do a purchase, and combine that with the pressure that employees often face to attach extra accessories or insurance by any means, and you have a perfect recipe for a frustrating experience.

T-Mobile is still a carrier — despite what its slogan might say — but according to JD Power, it’s the best of the bunch. The notorious satisfaction survey farm has come out with its latest and catchily-named Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance Study, and T-Mobile beat out all the other big carriers to win first place.

It’s worth noting that this score only measures the experience of buying stuff from a wireless carrier. It doesn’t measure the quality of the network — that’s a whole other JD Power thing, which Verizon very consistently wins.

According to this round of surveying, T-Mobile took the top spot with a score of 854, nearly identical to its last score of 855. According to the network, that’s 16 points better than the average of other networks.

“It’s part of our Un-carrier DNA to be obsessed with the customer experience, so it’s no surprise that our amazing retail teams are topping the charts yet again,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of T-Mobile. “They never stop making me proud, and they never stop giving our rock star customers reasons to be glad they’re with us!”

However, it’s worth noting that full-service and budget independent MVNOs all scored better than T-Mobile, so perhaps that game-changing customer service still needs some work.