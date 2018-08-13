iOS 12 developer beta 7 is available to download right now

We’re well into August and with the next iPhone event theoretically just around the corner, iOS 12 beta updates have hit a frenzied pace. iOS 12 developer beta 7 just dropped, only a week after developer beta 6 landed. Of course, this isn’t exactly a bad thing, as each new beta download is bringing us fresh bug fixes and, if we’re extra-lucky, some new software features from Uncle Jony.

Since this beta follows so hot on the heels of last week’s update, it’s most likely just bug fixes and optimizations, rather than new features. We’re still digging through to see if there are any significant updates, but regardless, fewer bugs means happier tinkering, so you’ll want to go get the download right now.

iOS 12 developer beta 7 is currently available — as the name would suggest — to developers. If you have an Apple developer account but you’re not yet on the developer , you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Even though iOS 12 betas have been impressively stable so far, you have to remember that you’re still downloading test software. You shouldn’t put it on any device that you rely on day-to-day — and if you do, don’t complain if something vital decides to stop working at an inconvenient time. Anecdotal reports from forums already indicate that there’s problems with sending SMS texts and GPS location on some devices, in addition to the usual complaints about battery life.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: