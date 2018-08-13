It has only been a few days since Samsung took the wraps off of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9. There’s no question whatsoever that the Note 9 will be one of the hottest new smartphones on the market when it’s released at the end of August. But there’s also no question that it’s more of an evolutionary update than a revolutionary update. It remains to be seen how consumers will respond when yet another Samsung smartphone hits the market with a nearly identical design to its predecessor, but this strategy didn’t work well at all with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. In fact, sales of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S phones from the first half of 2018 have been so low that they’re expected to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phones since 2012.

The good news for Samsung fans is that there is at least one key difference between the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. Where as the Galaxy S9 featured the same design as its predecessor and added no compelling new features to the mix, the Note 9 at least has some nifty new tricks hidden up its sleeve. The massive new battery and a next-gen S Pen stylus with integrated Bluetooth should be enough to woo some consumers due for an upgrade, but Samsung fans looking for a substantial update would still be wise to wait. Why? Because the launch of Samsung’s most exciting new smartphone in years is drawing closer, and now a report on Monday morning details one of its most exciting new features.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are expected to be unveiled as soon as this coming January, as Samsung looks to give its slumping smartphone business a major boost as early as possible in 2019. In fact, the new Galaxy S flagships may be unveiled at CES 2019, which takes place during the second week of the new year.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 is expected to pack a number of exciting new features to help erase the memory of the company’s uninspired updates in 2018. The phone should have a new design that is almost all screen on the front, it’ll have a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded right in the phone’s display, and it’ll feature an exciting new triple-lens camera on the back.

Where the camera is concerned, new details have surfaced that change a few things we thought we knew about Samsung’s updated rear camera setup. A report from back in July offered specific regarding each of the three rear cameras, but now a new report on Monday from ETNews disputes several of the details from the earlier report.

According to ETNews, triple-lens cameras will be a big focus for Samsung starting in 2019. This isn’t much of a surprise considering the best camera phone in the world right now has a triple-lens camera. The report claims that several of Samsung’s new smartphones in 2019 will have triple-lens rear camera setups, including two of the company’s three Galaxy S10 models as well as an upper mid-range Galaxy A series smartphone.

Where the Galaxy S10 is concerned, ETNews claims to know exactly what Samsung has planned for its new triple-lens camera. The setup will reportedly consist of a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom, and 16-megapixel super wide-angle camera that has the widest field of view ever seen on a Galaxy S phone. The new triple-lens camera will be one of the Galaxy S10’s main selling points next year when the phone launches, and it will apparently be a higher-quality setup than other new Samsung phones in 2019 that feature a triple-lens setup, like the aforementioned Galaxy A handset.

Despite the late-August launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy S10 could be released as soon as late January or early February. As fans of the company will surely recall, Samsung is expected to change its release schedule to boost its slumping smartphone business, but also to make room for a third new foldable flagship series that will be introduced in 2019.