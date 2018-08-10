How to install the brand new Android version of Fortnite on your phone

It happened just like the leaks told us. Fortnite for Android is going to be a Samsung exclusive at launch, but things aren’t as bad as we thought. First of all, the Galaxy Note 9 isn’t the only Samsung device that can run the game.

Furthermore, the exclusivity period isn’t as long as we thought. Rather than 30 or 120 days, of waiting, you’ll only have to wait for a few days to try the beta on your current Android device, as long as it supports it.

So here’s how you can get Fortnite beta for Android right now

As long as you have a Samsung flagship device that’s 2015 or later, think Galaxy S7 and the likes, you can download the app from the Galaxy App Store. I already told you I think it’s wrong for Epic Games to greedily bypass the Google Play store with the installation. But, at least on Samsung devices, the app will be available directly from Samsung’s app store.

Just look for the Galaxy App Store on your phone, and that’s where you’ll find the Fornite installer you need. If you already have a Fortnite account, you’re good to go once the app is installed.

If you want to play the game on a non-Samsung device, you’ll be able to do so as soon as August 12th when the exclusivity period ends. To get started, go to Epic Games on an Android device — this is the link you need: fortnite.com/android — and scan the QR code.

Yes, this will force you to bypass the Google Play store, and you’ll have to sideload the app. I’d advise against doing it, but if you’re dead set to play it, at least make sure the site you get the app is Epic’s.

Again, not all devices can run the game, so make sure yours is compatible. If it’s a 2016 flagship, or later, you’re good to go.