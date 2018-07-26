In more ways than one, August is going to be Netflix’s biggest month in a long time. The overall quality of new shows and movies coming to Netflix’s catalog next month is positively superb, and we told you about all the big additions on Wednesday. You can check out the full list right here, but highlights include cult classics like Constantine and No Country for Old Men, as well as greats like Million Dollar Baby a Lord of the Rings flick. Season 2 of The Good Place is also set to arrive on Netflix toward the end of the month, and you definitely don’t want to miss that.

Where Netflix original movies, shows, and specials are concerned, the company will premiere 47 different titles next month. Forty-seven! That’s close to a record in terms of volume, but more importantly, there are some real gems set to debut in August 2018. First and foremost, Ozark season 2 is finally hitting Netflix on August 31st, and it is without a doubt the most hotly anticipated title coming next month. Ozark is only the tip of the iceberg though, and you can check out all of August’s additions below.

Streaming August 1st

Switched— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 9th

Perdida– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 23rd

Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 31st