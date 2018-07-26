In more ways than one, August is going to be Netflix’s biggest month in a long time. The overall quality of new shows and movies coming to Netflix’s catalog next month is positively superb, and we told you about all the big additions on Wednesday. You can check out the full list right here, but highlights include cult classics like Constantine and No Country for Old Men, as well as greats like Million Dollar Baby a Lord of the Rings flick. Season 2 of The Good Place is also set to arrive on Netflix toward the end of the month, and you definitely don’t want to miss that.
Where Netflix original movies, shows, and specials are concerned, the company will premiere 47 different titles next month. Forty-seven! That’s close to a record in terms of volume, but more importantly, there are some real gems set to debut in August 2018. First and foremost, Ozark season 2 is finally hitting Netflix on August 31st, and it is without a doubt the most hotly anticipated title coming next month. Ozark is only the tip of the iceberg though, and you can check out all of August’s additions below.
Streaming August 1st
- Switched— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 3rd
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe— NETFLIX FILM
- Cocaine Coast— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Like Father— NETFLIX FILM
- Marching Orders— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 4th
- Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 9th
- Perdida– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 10th
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All About the Washingtons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La casa de las flores— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Pound Menu— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society— NETFLIX FILM
- The Package— NETFLIX FILM
- The Ponysitters Club— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zion— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 17th
- Disenchantment— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stay Here— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Motive– NETFLIX FILM
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before— NETFLIX FILM
- Ultraviolet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 19th
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 23rd
- Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Follow This— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 24th
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ghoul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The After Party— NETFLIX FILM
- The Innocents— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 31st
- Inside the Criminal Mind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ozark: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paradise PD— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laws of Thermodynamics– NETFLIX FILM
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover Law– NETFLIX ORIGINAL