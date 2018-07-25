The final Android P Developer Preview is available for download right now

Android P Beta 4, the final release before launch, is rolling out to eligible developers right now. Beta 4 is the final release candidate, which means it should very closely resemble the final software that the general public get on their devices. More importantly, Google’s release of the final release candidate means that we’re one step closer to getting that Android P goodness available to all.

“Today’s Beta 4 update includes a release candidate build with final system behaviors and the official Android P APIs (API level 28), available since Beta 2,” said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering for Android. “It includes everything you need to wrap up your testing in time for the upcoming official Android P release.”

If you’re not already running the Android P beta on your compatible Pixel device, Burke also provides the up-to-date guide to enrolling:

It’s easy – you can get Android P Beta 4 on Pixel devices by enrolling here. If you’re already enrolled in our Android Beta program, you’ll automatically get the Beta 4 update soon. As always, downloadable system images for Pixel devices are also available. Partners who are participating in the Android P Beta program will also be updating their devices to Beta 4 over the coming weeks.

As always, caution is the name of the game if you’re updating your daily driver to experimental beta software. Sure, this is the final release candidate, which means it’s likely to be stable, but it’s still not shipping software. Bugs and glitches can make daily use challenging, and you’ll want to make sure you have a full backup in case of disaster, or just if you want to downgrade.

If you don’t have a Pixel device, you’ll have to wait for partner companies to make an image of Android P Beta 4 available for your device. Phones including the Sony Xperia XZ2, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and the doomed Essential PH-1 have all received previous Android P Beta builds.