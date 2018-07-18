Pre-orders for the Porsche Taycan are already off to an impressive start

The forthcoming Porsche Taycan (formerly known as the Mission E) isn’t set to arrive until 2020, but the vehicle’s impressive specs and sleek design have already resulted in an influx of orders for the highly-anticipated EV. What’s more, interest in the Taycan is climbing despite the fact that a final production model has yet to be revealed. Indeed, all of the photos and videos we’ve seen thus far have featured prototypes.

Regardless, prospective consumers are seemingly all too eager to snatch up Porsche’s answer to Tesla’s Model S. Speaking to Autocar, Alexander Pollich — who currently serves as the Managing Director of Porsche Deutschland — explained that Porsche has seen an immense interest in the Taycan.

“The reaction from customers has been fantastic,” Pollich said. “From the moment we announced the car to now, when we have asked customers to register their interest for the first cars.”

“The next 18 months will be fascinating, as we develop and reveal the car, but what is already clear is that customers are keen,” Pollich added. “They are talking to our dealers asking how to get to the top of the priority lists and asking to access more information.”

And with good reason, the Porsche Taycan’s specs are truly impressive. Specifically, the car will reportedly feature a 0-62 MPH time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed that maxes out above 155 MPH. With respect to day-to-day performance, Porsche has said that the Taycan will be able to travel 310 miles on a single charge. Further, the Taycan will be able to take advantage of high-voltage superchargers and juice up to 250 miles of range after just 20 minutes of charging. And last but not least, the Taycan will sport a price tag in the $85,000 range, making it comparable to a tricked out Model S.

On a related note, Pollich took some time to praise Tesla for kickstarting the EV revolution:

They have been the pioneers and they have set a big challenge. What’s clear is that at Porsche we are planning to rise to that challenge, not just with our car, but in providing owners with the full 360 degree view to allow seamless ownership, including creating a supercharger network.

Incidentally, Porsche seems to be intent on embracing the EV revolution with open arms. Earlier this year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume intimated that the entirety of Porsche’s product line may be fully electric by 2030.