The launch of Samsung’s most innovative phone in years seems locked for 2019

The most innovative phone in Samsung’s history might launch soon, after a couple years of delays. Dubbed the Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable handset has been featured in tons of leaks and rumors. But whenever asked about it, Samsung execs preferred not to reveal actual launch dates. A new report out of Korea now suggests that the launch will indeed happen next year, as we expected.

It’s not just DJ Koh who’s calling the shots at Samsung Mobile, and that’s because Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee — who was recently freed from prison — has taken a special interest in the company’s mobile division.

The Galaxy S9 isn’t the hot seller Samsung thought it would be, and Samsung’s bottom line for the second quarter of the year will reflect that.

Per The Bell, Lee has been involved more closely than usual with day-to-day operations regarding the mobile division. The exec visited China, meeting with several Samsung competitors and even provided input regarding the Galaxy Note 9’s design. Supposedly, it’s because of Lee that Samsung shaved 0.5mm off the thickness of the phone, and it all happened just recently.

How is this relevant to the Galaxy X? Well, it looks like Samsung’s first foldable phone is a priority for Lee, as the device might help reposition Samsung as a leader in the mobile business. The report says that the Galaxy X will be released in limited production next year.

It’s not news that the Galaxy X will be available in limited quantities when it launches. That’s what rumors have been saying from as far back as 2016. But it sure looks like the Galaxy X will launch in 2019 now that Lee is paying close attention to what’s happening with the mobile division.