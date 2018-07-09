iOS 11.4.1 now available to download, bringing much needed bug fixes

Just hours after we published a piece bemoaning the many bugs of iOS 11, which still plague the software even after more than a dozen updates, Apple has released yet another version of iOS 11. As expected for a release of this kind, bugs fixes and security improvements are the focus, which is not as flashy as a new feature or app, but should be welcomed with open arms by the millions of iOS 11 users that are sick of dealing with bugs.

In addition to the miscellaneous bug fixes and minor changes in the update, these are the two main bullet points:

Fixes an issue that prevented some users from viewing the last known location of their AirPods in Find My iPhone

Improves reliability of syncing mail, contacts and notes with Exchange accounts

Apple didn’t say anything specifically about the battery draining issue that seems to be affecting a significant number of iOS users, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for reports as the latest update rolls out. If you didn’t update to iOS 11.4 in the first place, know that it features AirPlay 2, stereo pairing for HomePod, and Messages in iCloud, just to name a few. If you’re worried about battery drain, maybe wait a few hours as iOS 11.4.1. rolls out.

If you want to update your device to iOS 11.4.1 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.