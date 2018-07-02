iPhone X Plus and iPhone 9 designs exposed in new hands-on video

A few weeks ago, we saw a hands-on video featuring all three 2018 iPhones, including an iPhone X successor that looks just like the current model, but also the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and the cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. That video featured 3D-printed dummy units, which you can already obtain in Asia, and revealed the purported sizes for all three devices, as well as several design features.

A brand new video stars the same three devices, though the creator refers to the 6.1-inch model as the iPhone 9.

Shai Mizrachi posted the video below on Instagram, and 9to5Mac says the tech journalist should be trusted as he has shared similar dummies for previous iPhones which turned out to be legitimate:

The dummies reveal pretty much the same features we’ve seen in previous leaks and rumors. The 6.1-inch iPhone 9 has a single-lens camera on the back, and it’s slightly bigger than the iPhone X, which has a 5.8-inch display. The iPhone X Plus, meanwhile, with its 6.5-inch screen, will be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus. The mock-up seems to suggest that the Plus phone will have a triple-lens camera on the back, but that seems very unlikely. One of the three openings should house the rear flash rather than an additional camera.

All three iPhones will have the same design as the iPhone X when it comes to the front side. Yes, that includes a notch with Face ID support and edge-to-edge screens. The 6.1-inch model, however, might sport thicker edges considering that it packs an LCD screen.

A different leak on Monday revealed this year’s iPhones would significantly outclass the best Android phones of the year when it comes to raw power, seemingly confirming that at least one 2018 iPhone version will pack 4GB of RAM.

Apple will unveil the new iPhone X models in mid-September and launch them by the end of the month.