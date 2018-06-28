Every PS4, PS3 and Vita game you can download for free in July

For the first time in ages, I think I’m going to download a majority of the games available in next month’s selection of free games for PlayStation Plus users. If you’re just coming off of Detroit: Become Human (which I enjoyed in spite of all its blemishes), you can go back in time through the history of the studio with Heavy Rain, which originally came out on PS3 but has since been ported to the PS4. It’s worth experiencing if you haven’t yet.

Absolver is the other PS4 highlight of the month, and while I’m not sure I ever would have paid for it, I’m intrigued by the concept of a DIY fighting game where you have so much control over how your character fights. Oh, and now that Danganronpa is over (for now), I might as well finally play the Zero Escape games.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, July 3rd. Just remember, as always, you’ll need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.