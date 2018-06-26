The Galaxy S10’s design has definitely not leaked

Remember the image above that was posted online a few days ago be a prolific Samsung leaker? At the time, I told you we were looking at the Galaxy S10 of our dreams, but that I was confident that wasn’t a Galaxy S10 prototype. Making a phone that’s 100% screen isn’t exactly possible right now, unless you like compromises — yes, I also told you how Samsung could pull it off right now.

It turns out the image above isn’t showing a real phone. That’s not the Galaxy S10 or an Oppo Find X variation. It’s just wishful thinking, a mockup that shows what things may come.

The same person who posted the image in the first place returned with an explainer.

The picture was forged using the Galaxy S9+. No one knows what the S10 really looks like. It's too early to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/zyf6os6AsS — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2018

I now know that a Galaxy S9+ was used to forge the image, not that we’re surprised. More interestingly, Ice Universe says that nobody knows what the Galaxy S10 will look like because “it’s too early to talk about it.”

Considering that the Galaxy Note 9 is due soon, it’s definitely too early to talk about the Galaxy S10’s design. But it’s likely Samsung will soon make up its mind regarding the phone’s design if it hasn’t done so already. I wouldn’t be surprised to discover that the Galaxy S10 will look a lot like its predecessor, although I expect Samsung to refine the design further, and maybe shave off the bottom bezel. But it’s improbable to see a 100% all-screen Galaxy S10 phone next year.

On the other hand, we’ve had a flurry of Galaxy S10 leaks in the past few days alone, revealing several tidbits about the phone’s design and specs. The Galaxy S10 will come in three versions, including a single-cam entry-level model and a high-end triple-camera flagship. Other novel features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Samsung’s Face ID equivalent.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled in early January at best, a report said not too long ago. Samsung is supposedly looking to launch its first foldable phone at the next MWC edition, which is usually the venue dedicated to a new Galaxy S reveal.