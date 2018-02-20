‘Fortnite’ and ‘Diablo 3’ rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has a hit on its hands with the Switch. In fact, the hybrid console managed to top the lifetime sales of the Wii U after just ten months, but there were consequences to launching the Switch in the middle of a new generation. Most notably, some of the best multi-platform games have yet to be ported to the Switch, but this week, game journalist and frequent leaker Marcus Sellars claimed on Twitter that both Fortnite and Diablo 3 are Switch-bound.

On Monday, Sellars said that Diablo 3 is currently in the works for Nintendo’s new console, and should be out in early 2019. Blizzard supposedly wants to implement local multiplayer before shipping the game. Diablo 3 launched on PC in 2012, was ported to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and eventually landed on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014.

Shortly after the Diablo reveal, Sellars returned with another bold claim: Fortnite is coming to the Switch as well. The cartoony action game exploded in popularity when the developers added a 100-player Battle Royale multiplayer mode last year. Ever since the mode launched, gamers have been clamoring for a Switch port.

The developer, Epic Games, has said made it clear that a Switch version of Fortnite is under consideration, but there was no indication of when or if the game would actually be released. Sellars claims that he “heard stuff” from a “very” positive source who believes that the port will launch around August or September.

It’s worth taking all of this with a grain of salt, but Sellars has had some success with leaks in the past. Late last year, he reported on the Dark Souls remaster for Switch, which Nintendo then announced in January. He also claimed that Black Ops 4 will be the Call of Duty game of 2018, and though it has yet to be confirmed, Treyarch (the studio behind all the previous Black Ops games) is the studio that will be working on this year’s entry.