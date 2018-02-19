dog food recall
Science
Image Source: Cultura/REX/Shutterstock

Dog food recall: Here are all the brands and products being withdrawn

Mike Wehner
February 19th, 2018 at 9:16 AM

The J.M. Smucker Company announced last week that it was recalling a number of popular pet food products after it was revealed that they may contain traces of a drug that is often used to euthanize animals. The drug, pentobarbital, does “not pose a threat to pet safety” in extremely low doses, but its mere presence is obviously a huge cause for concern.

The company has published a list of all the dog food products affected by the recall, including varieties of wet canned dog food sold under a number of different brand names. The brands, which include Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy, are sold in a number of different can sizes and flavors. You can read the full list below.

Don't Miss: It’s crazy how much better the Fire TV Stick and Roku Stick are with this simple $20 accessory

These are the brands, styles, and sizes of the dog food affected by the recall:

Item Name

UPC Item Code(s)
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks

7910052541
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips

7910052542
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks

7910052543
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks

7910051645
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks

7910051647
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks

7910034417
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks

7910034418
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew

7910051933
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley

7910051934
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks

7910034417
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack

7910010377
7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack

7910010382 7910048367 7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack

7910010380 7910010377 7910010375
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack

7910010375
7910048367
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy

7910010375
Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy

7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy

7910010380
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow

7910071860
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits

7910050243
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon

7910050246
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken

7910050247
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver

7910050248
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew

7910050249
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken

7910050244
Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef

7910050250
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef

7910050245
Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips

8113117570

As the company notes, the recall is voluntary on its part. That said, the FDA is reportedly looking into the testing and findings that prompted the withdraw of the products, though it has yet to make any official statement on the matter.

Tags: , , ,
Comments