Dog food recall: Here are all the brands and products being withdrawn

The J.M. Smucker Company announced last week that it was recalling a number of popular pet food products after it was revealed that they may contain traces of a drug that is often used to euthanize animals. The drug, pentobarbital, does “not pose a threat to pet safety” in extremely low doses, but its mere presence is obviously a huge cause for concern.

The company has published a list of all the dog food products affected by the recall, including varieties of wet canned dog food sold under a number of different brand names. The brands, which include Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy, are sold in a number of different can sizes and flavors. You can read the full list below.

These are the brands, styles, and sizes of the dog food affected by the recall:

Item Name UPC Item Code(s) Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks 7910052541 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips 7910052542 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks 7910052543 Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910051645 Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910051647 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910034417 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910034418 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew 7910051933 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley 7910051934 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks 7910034417 Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack 7910010377

7910010378 Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack 7910010382 7910048367 7910010378 Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack 7910010380 7910010377 7910010375 Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack 7910010375

7910048367 Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy 7910010375 Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy 7910010378 Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy 7910010380 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow 7910071860 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits 7910050243 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon 7910050246 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken 7910050247 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver 7910050248 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew 7910050249 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken 7910050244 Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef 7910050250 Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef 7910050245 Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips 8113117570

As the company notes, the recall is voluntary on its part. That said, the FDA is reportedly looking into the testing and findings that prompted the withdraw of the products, though it has yet to make any official statement on the matter.