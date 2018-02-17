How many Model 3’s has Tesla actually built? This estimator tracks production

Tesla’s production troubles with the Model 3 are still an ongoing concern for the EV maker, with Elon Musk just a few months back conceding that Tesla was in the midst of “production hell.” Though the company initially planned to manufacture 5,000 Model 3 units per month by the end of 2017, production hurdles forced the company to push back that deadline twice. As it stands now, Tesla maintains that it will be able to reach the 5,000 units per month threshold by the end of June of this year.

During the company’s recent earnings report, Tesla provided us with some additional information regarding Model 3 production. Specifically, Tesla said that it plans to reach the 2,500 units/week manufacturing threshold by the end of March.

“We continue to target weekly Model 3 production rates of 2,500 by the end of Q1 and 5,000 by the end of Q2,” the company’s letter to shareholder explained. “It is important to note that while these are the levels we are focused on hitting and we have plans in place to achieve them, our prior experience on the Model 3 ramp has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time.”

All that said, Bloomberg this week rolled out a new Tesla Model 3 tracker designed to track how many units Tesla has manufactured to-date while also providing us with some insight as to how weekly production is coming along. Per the tracker, Bloomberg claims that Tesla has manufactured 7,341 Model 3s since production began last year. With respect to the current production rate, Bloomberg’s data reveals that it currently stands at about 1,025 units per week.

The data itself is based on VIN tracking which the publication sourced from official batch registrations from Tesla and photos of the Model 3 observed on social media sites.