The Philadelphia Eagles rang up the first Super Bowl win in the franchise’s long and storied history on Sunday night, beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in a thrilling game. We all know how intense Eagles fans can be — well, as a Giants fan, I certainly know how intense Eagles fans can be — and so it’s not surprising that the entire city of Philadelphia erupted in celebration following the end of the big game. The icing on the cake was Eagles quarterback Nick Foles’s MVP performance, which saw the 29-year-old QB rack up 373 passing yards along with three touchdowns and one interception. It was the performance of a lifetime, and the Eagles would need it to topple Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Was Super Bowl 52 exciting? Sure it was… but enough about all that. Everyone knows football is only half the fun at the Super Bowl. The world’s biggest brands spend millions upon millions of dollars each year to air their best TV commercials during the big game, and this year’s commercials were fantastic. Well, some of Super Bowl 52’s TV commercials were better than others, of course, and we’ve rounded up the 10 best Super Bowl commercials of 2018. We’ve also tossed in the absolute worst TV commercial of Super Bowl 52, and you can check out all of the TV spots below.

10. Hope Detector | Hyundai NFL Super Bowl LII

9. Tourism Australia Dundee Super Bowl Ad 2018 w/ Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride

8. E*TRADE Super Bowl 52 Commercial — This Is Getting Old

7. M&M’S Super Bowl Commercial 2018 (featuring Danny DeVito) – ‘Human’

6. Good Odds | Toyota Super Bowl 52 Commercial

5. Budweiser 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Stand By You”

4. Tide Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercials

We have a four-way tie in the #4 spot with all of Tide’s excellent Super Bowl 52 commercials, featuring Stranger Things’s David Harbour.

3. DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE | Super Bowl Commercial with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

2. Touchdown Celebrations to Come | NFL | Super Bowl LII Commercial

1. Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial

And of course, the worst commercial of Super Bowl 52 is — without question — the borderline despicable Ram Trucks commercial that tries to use the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to sell trucks.

Official Ram Trucks Super Bowl Commercial | Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. | Built to Serve