Apple posts monster earnings with $88.3 billion in revenue; iPhone sales fall short

Apple today posted its earnings report for the recent holiday quarter and the numbers, as expected, are beyond impressive. For the quarter gone by, Apple posted revenue of $88.3 billion and EPS of $3.89. By way of comparison, Apple during the same quarter a year-ago posted revenue of $78.4 billion, a quarterly profit of $17.89 billion and EPS of $3.36. Notably, Apple’s revenue for the recent quarter was high enough to set a new quarterly record for the company. Incidentally, analysts on Wall St. were anticipating Apple’s revenue and EPS to check in at $87 billion and $3.83, respectively.

Of course, it goes without saying that the most important figure analysts tend to hone in on is iPhone sales. And though Apple does not break down iPhone sales figures across specific models, the company during the December quarter recorded 77.3 in iPhone sales. As a point of reference, Apple sold 78.3 million and 74.7 million iPhones during the holiday quarters 2016 and 2015, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to report the biggest quarter in Apple’s history, with broad-based growth that included the highest revenue ever from a new iPhone lineup. iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November,” Cook said in a press release.

“We’ve also achieved a significant milestone with our active installed base of devices reaching 1.3 billion in January,” Cook later added. “That’s an increase of 30 percent in just two years, which is a testament to the popularity of our products and the loyalty and satisfaction of our customers.”

With respect to other products in Apple’s lineup, the company sold 13.17 million iPads and 5.11 million Macs. During last year’s holiday quarter, iPad and Mac sales checked in at 13.1 million and 5.37 million units, respectively.

Notably, Apple’s growing Services division — which is fast becoming an entity all its own — generated $8.4 billion in revenue last quarter, up from $7.17 billion during the same quarter a year-ago.

