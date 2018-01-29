Awards shows like the Grammys 2018 have become an interesting cultural phenomenon. The generation that started all these over-the-top awards ceremonies and grew obsessed with them has grown too old to care. Meanwhile, younger generations often don’t care enough to actually watch awards shows like the Grammys 2018. At the same time, however, there’s still enough hype surrounding the biggest awards shows that people really want to know which artists win all of the big categories. Well don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered in this post.

There were plenty of surprises at the Grammys 2018 awards show last night, but there were also plenty of artists that were expected to win big and delivered. Bruno Mars found himself among the biggest winners of the evening, taking home all seven Grammy awards for which he was nominated. That includes the top honors of the show: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kendrick Lamar was awarded Best Rap Album of the Year and four other Grammys, while Alessia Cara won Best New Artist and Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance. There were also two categories with ties.

And the best news of the night, of course, was that Despacito didn’t win song of the year. Phew.

The full list of Grammys 2018 winners follows below.

Album of the Year: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Record of the Year: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Best Country Album: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album: The Age of Spin/Deep in the Heart of Texas, Dave Chapelle

Best Rap Album: Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various Artists) Dae Bennet, Producer

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal the Man, “Feel It Still”

COUNTRY

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos” Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town “Better Man”

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton “Either Way”



HIP-HOP/R&B

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd, Starboy

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”



ROCK

Best Alternative Music Album: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, “Run”

Best Metal Performance: Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse”

Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, “You Want it Darker”



Best Children’s Album: Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel



Best World Music Album: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Best Reggae Album: Damian Marley, Stony Hill



AMERICAN ROOTS

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda

Best Folk Album: Aimee Mann, Mental Illness



Best Contemporary Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Tajmo



Best Traditional Blues Album: Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

Best Bluegrass Album (tie): The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws Of Gravity / Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage – In Concert Volume One

Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Best American Roots Performance: Alabama Shakes, “Killer Diller Blues”

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Best Roots Gospel Album: Reba McEntire, Sing It now: Songs Of Faith & Hope

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans, Let The Fall In Love

JAZZ

Best Latin Jazz Album: Pablo Ziegler Trio, ‘Jazz Tango

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride, Bringin’ It

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Billy Childs – Rebirth

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Cecile Salvent, Dreams And Dagger

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin, soloist Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)

CLASSICAL

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Higdon: Viola Concerto,” Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Mansurian: Requiem” Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

Best Classical Compendium: “Higdon: Viola Concerto” Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: ‘Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio,’ Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Danill Trifonov, “Transcendental”



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Death & The Maiden” – Pat Kop & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Best Choral Performance: “Bryars: The Fifth Century”- Donald Nally, conductor

Best Opera Recording: “Berg: Wozzeck”

Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber” Manfred Honeck, conductor with Pittsburgh Symphony

Producer Of The Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical: ‘SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 5; BARBER: ADAGIO’ Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best New Age Album: Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) Track from Moana



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land

Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen

Best Spoken Word Album: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Best Tropical Latin Album: Ruben Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salsa Big Band

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Alex Campos- Arriero Somos Versiones Acusticas

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Residente – Residente

Best Latin Pop Album: Shakira – El Dorado

Best Surround Sound Album: ‘Early Americans’

Best Remixed Recording:“You Move (Latroit Remix)” Dennis White, remixer Depeche Mode

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer – Bruno Mars

Best Historical Album: The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Best Album Notes: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings, Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition, Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Recording Package (tie): “El Orisha De La Rosa,” Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art director Magin Diaz / Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals: Randy Newman – “PUTIN”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella: “Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can – John Williams, arranger

Best Instrumental Composition: “Three Revolutions, “composers Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdes

Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones

Best Music Video: “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar, The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Chuck Loeb, Prototype



Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue



Best Dance Recording: LCD Soundsystem – “Tonite”