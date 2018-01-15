FCC leak confirms multiple versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S9

A few weeks ago, we learned that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were spotted on the FCC’s website, a move that suggested we were getting closer to the phones’ launch.

CES 2018 came and went in the meantime, and while Samsung may have demoed the phone behind closed doors at the show, it did not officially unveil it. However, Samsung did say the Galaxy S9 will be launched at MWC in late February. But we also have new FCC listings for Galaxy S9 versions to look at.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ model numbers SM-G960F and SM-G965F, respectively, were spotted at the FCC a few weeks ago. Now, Gadgets 360 found two other variations, the SM-G960U and the SM-G965U.

Just as expected, the certification documents do not reveal any details about the two devices, but they all show they’ve been filed with the FCC on November 17th. Confidentiality request letters for the two handsets, a common practice with such FCC filings, indicates that Samsung asked the Commission to withhold from the public specific info, including photos, specs, and user manuals.

That said, it’s not like the Samsung has any big Galaxy S9 secrets to protect. The phone will look almost exactly like the Galaxy S8, save for the camera and sensors arrangement on the back. When it comes to specs, you can expect the latest mobile processors to power the Galaxy S9, with storage purportedly going all the way to 512GB for the Plus model. The biggest improvements concern the camera experience, with the Galaxy S9+ expected to be the only model to feature a dual-lens camera on the back.