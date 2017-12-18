iPhone Xc concept mashes up two of Apple’s most unique smartphone designs

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone X is the fact that it features the first major redesign for the iPhone since 2014. Although there were some subtle changes along the way, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and even the new iPhone 8 are virtually indistinguishable at a glance. The iPhone X, on the other hand, is totally unique.

Speaking of unique, one of the most interesting experiments that Apple has conducted in recent years was the launch of a cheaper, plastic smartphone called the iPhone 5c. It never succeeded like Apple hoped it would, but it did lay the foundation for one of the strangest and most compelling iPhone X concepts we’ve seen this year.

Prolific designer Martin Hajek shared his latest concept with iDrop News earlier this month, combining the affordable materials of the iPhone 5c with the all-screen design of the iPhone X. Starting at $1,000, the iPhone X is one of the most expensive smartphones on the planet, but an iPhone Xc with a polycarbonate shell would lower the cost of production and allow Apple to bring the retail price down below four figures as well.

Image Source: Martin Hajek

iDrop News also points out that wireless charging — one of the key features of the 2017 iPhone models — would still be possible on the iPhone Xc. Metal conflicts with wireless charging, but as anyone with an iPhone X or an iPhone 8 that uses a case has already discovered, plastic doesn’t interfere with the technology.

Perhaps most importantly of all, a plastic iPhone Xc would be far more durable than the iPhone X, which is covered in glass from front to back. And if you did drop your phone and crack the plastic casing, it would be significantly cheaper to repair. There is no world in which an iPhone Xc would actually exist, but it’s a fascinating idea.