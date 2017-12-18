The iPhone X is available for next-day delivery from Apple right now

When the iPhone X launched in early November, the usual lines of eager fans sprung up outside Apple stores worldwide. Thanks to a perfect storm of frenzied demand and extremely limited supply, only the luckiest managed to get a phone on launch day, and everyone else was relegated to six-week wait times to get their hands on a device.

Shipping times have been getting better and better ever since then, and it looks like today is the day that Apple’s supply finally catches up with demand. All iPhone X models are currently in stock on Apple’s online store, available for next-day shipping that should see your new device arrive tomorrow.

Both the 64GB and 256GB models, in Silver and Space Grey, are showing in stock and available for next-day delivery right now. In-store pickup varies a little by location, but almost every Apple store we checked either had stock ready for pickup, or availability by Wednesday December 20th.

Stock is also back at all four major carriers online, with all four iPhone X models showing as in stock. A few phone calls to carrier stores revealed that stock is more questionable in-store, with some stores we checked having a few models, and some still completely sold out.

Still, it’s clear that six weeks after launch, Apple has its supply issues well and truly fixed. While that’s great news for wannabe iPhone owners, analysts are going to have some head-scratching to do. The iPhone X launch was supposed to spark a “super-cycle” of upgrades, as customers were meant to be trampling each other in an effort to spend $1,000 on a cellphone.

Reliable stock just six weeks after launch doesn’t indicate that kind of widespread demand. Now, this may well be because Apple forecasted demand accurately, and always planned to produce enough supply to handle it. But it could equally be because demand for the iPhone X isn’t all that hot. One analyst report from last week suggested that total iPhone shipments from Q4 2017 would only be 1.25 percent higher than the previous year — not much of a super-cycle.

While the iPhone X is back in stock, one of Apple’s other new products, the AirPods, are still proving elusive. Apple stores are listing January 5th as the first available pickup date for new AirPod orders, and it’s a similar story at Target and Best Buy.