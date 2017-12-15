Is there any question whatsoever that Netflix completely ruled 2017? Other streaming content companies definitely stepped up their game, including Netflix’s top rivals Amazon and Hulu. Both services really turned up the heat with original content and overall additions to their respective catalogs, but there’s no doubt that Netflix is still the king. And the company’s crown jewel is obviously still original content — it’s difficult for rivals to compete with Netflix’s multi-billion dollar budget for original series, movies, and specials.

Netflix released so much great original content in 2017 that it’s almost impossible to nail down our favorite (just kidding… Stranger Things season 2, obvs). From new seasons of popular original shows like Orange is the new Black and The Crown to surprise hits like 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunter, and Ozark, Netflix delivered the goods in 2017. There were also a few solid movies and comedy specials galore, highlighted by the long overdue return of Dave Chappelle.

Of course, Netflix has no plans to give up any ground in 2018, and the company is starting strong in January with 31 brand new movies, specials, and new seasons of a variety of series. Kathy Bates is back in the second season of Disjointed, Grace and Frankie is back for its fourth season, a ton of Spanish-language original content is set to premiere, and we’ll also get a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Want to see what else Netflix has in store next month? The full list of Netflix originals follows below.

Available January 1st

Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 5th

Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 10th

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 12th

Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 16th

Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 17th

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 18th

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 19th

Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 23rd

Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 24th

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 26th

A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Llama Llama: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 28th

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 30th

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now that you know which new original shows and movies will debut in January 2018, be sure to check out the full list of premieres including content from other studios right here.