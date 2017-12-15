Is there any question whatsoever that Netflix completely ruled 2017? Other streaming content companies definitely stepped up their game, including Netflix’s top rivals Amazon and Hulu. Both services really turned up the heat with original content and overall additions to their respective catalogs, but there’s no doubt that Netflix is still the king. And the company’s crown jewel is obviously still original content — it’s difficult for rivals to compete with Netflix’s multi-billion dollar budget for original series, movies, and specials.
Netflix released so much great original content in 2017 that it’s almost impossible to nail down our favorite (just kidding… Stranger Things season 2, obvs). From new seasons of popular original shows like Orange is the new Black and The Crown to surprise hits like 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunter, and Ozark, Netflix delivered the goods in 2017. There were also a few solid movies and comedy specials galore, highlighted by the long overdue return of Dave Chappelle.
Of course, Netflix has no plans to give up any ground in 2018, and the company is starting strong in January with 31 brand new movies, specials, and new seasons of a variety of series. Kathy Bates is back in the second season of Disjointed, Grace and Frankie is back for its fourth season, a ton of Spanish-language original content is set to premiere, and we’ll also get a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Want to see what else Netflix has in store next month? The full list of Netflix originals follows below.
Available January 1st
- Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 5th
- Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 10th
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 12th
- Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 16th
- Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 17th
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 18th
- Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 19th
- Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 23rd
- Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 24th
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 26th
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Llama Llama: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 28th
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 30th
- Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Now that you know which new original shows and movies will debut in January 2018, be sure to check out the full list of premieres including content from other studios right here.