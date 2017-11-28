It’s been a wild ride over the past 10 days, but we have news for you: it’s not over yet. The week-long Black Friday 2017 sales event might be behind us and Cyber Monday was yesterday, but Cyber Week — or Cyber Monday Deals Week, as some retailers call it — is still going strong. And when we say “strong,” we do mean strong; some of the best deals we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still available today and will continue to be available all week.
Cyber Week means all the top online retailers will make new deals available all week long. This way the stragglers who slacked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday can still score hot holiday items at deep discounts. There are plenty of deals to be found, and in this post we’ll show you some of the top Cyber Week bargains from the five best sales going on right now.
On a related note, we would be remiss if we failed to remind our readers that today is Giving Tuesday. After more than a week of splurging, today is a day marked for helping those who are less fortunate. If you can spare any money to donate to your favorite charity, or time to volunteer, head over to the Giving Tuesday website to learn more. $10… $5… $1… every penny counts. If you need help finding a worthwhile cause, Charity Navigator is a great place to start.
Amazon
Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 sale was the biggest on the web, and Cyber Monday 2017 was a killer event for Amazon as well. The site’s sales are still going strong though, and we’ve rounded up some of the best bargains available today:
Featured Deals
- Save up to 30% on select SanDisk memory products (only a few items left on sale!)
- SmartOmi Q5 True Wireless Earbuds: $21.99 with coupon code 28BICBLK
- VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar: $89.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $49.99 (reg. $89.99)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit for $69
- Etekcity Smart Plug Mini Outlet (2 Pack), Works with Alexa Echo: $29.99
- AUKEY 4K Action Camera: $54.27 with code AUKCM015
Streaming and Audio
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53
- VIZIO SB3851-D0 SmartCast 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System: $249.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $51 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: $99.00 (reg. $149.00)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $97.00 (reg. $149.99)
Smart Home
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $150.00 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $31.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit: $145.00 (reg. $169.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- August Smart Lock 2nd Generation: $149.00 (reg. $229.99)
TVs
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,596.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,298.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle E-reader: $39.99 (reg. $74.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $79.99 (reg. $109.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Voyage E-reader: $119.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet: $119.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Certified Refurbished All-New Fire 7 Tablet: $39.99
That’s just a small portion of the killer discounts Amazon has right now on its website. Shop the full sale by following the link below.
Walmart
Aside from Amazon, Walmart is the retailer everyone looks to for hot bargains and the company currently has 2,008 different items on sale for Cyber Week. Here are some examples of Walmart’s deals:
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Hitachi 60″ Class 4K (2160P) Roku Smart LED TV (60RH2): $499.99 (reg. $679.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $847.99 ($1,099.99)
- Acer Aspire A315-51-51SL, 15.6″ HD Laptop, 7th Gen Intel Core i5: $399.00 (reg. $479.00)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Onyx: $199.00 (reg. $359.99)
- iRobot Roomba 618 Robotic Vacuum: $196.00 (reg. $269.00)
- Xbox One S (500GB): $189.00
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00
Shop the full Walmart sale at the link below.
Best Buy
Next up, of course, is Best Buy. The retailer has hundreds of deals still going strong for Cyber Week and you’ll find a sampling below.
- Great Deals on Apple Devices
- Save on Select Beats Audio
- Save up to $300 on Select Laptops
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12GB RAM: $649.99 (reg. $849.99)
- Google – Home Mini – Chalk: $29.99 (reg. $49.00)
- Save up to $150 on Select Blu-ray Players
- Sony – XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $99.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – Black: $129.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
- WD – easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive – Black: $59.99 (reg. $99.99)
There’s plenty more in store at Best Buy, so follow the link below.
Target
More so than most other retailers, Target has most of its best Cyber Monday deals available all Cyber Week long. Here are some examples:
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $299.99 (reg. $399.99)
- Samsung 50″ Smart UHD 4K 120 Motion Rate TV – UN50MU6300FXZA: $479.99 ( reg. $849.99)
- LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 55UJ6300: $499.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV – 58MU6100: $649.99
- Beats EP Headphones: $129.99 (save 15%)
- iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum: $349.99 (reg. $499.99)
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Qt Stand Mixer KSM75: $199.99 (reg. $259.99)
Check out Target’s sale by following the link below.
eBay
eBay also has a ton of killer deals available all week long for Cyber Week, and its price matching policy is still in place as well.. Here are some of the deals eBay has going right now:
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + Assassin’s Creed Origins Bundle: $189.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Factory-renewed Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: $119.95 (reg. $259.95)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- ZTE SPRO 2 Verizon + WIFI Android Projector with 5″ LCD Touch Display Bluetooth: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Parrot Mini Drone Jumping Sumo RC Vehicle with Wide-Angle Camera: $21.99 (reg. $159.99)
Shop the rest of eBay’s sale using the link below.