How to score a free turkey for Thanksgiving

We’ve spent a significant portion of this month highlighting the best Black Friday deals on the internet and around the country, but for most of us, the Thanksgiving meal on Thursday is the more pressing issue. I’m sure that many of you planned ahead if you’re hosting friends and family for Thanksgiving, but for those of you who didn’t, there’s still plenty of time to get a turkey. And depending on where you shop, you might be able to get that turkey free of charge.

Last week, Offers.com shared a list of grocery stores that are offering free turkeys in exchange for spending a certain amount of money or being an active member of a rewards program. If you’re planning on spending $100 or so at the grocery store anyway, you might as well shop somewhere that will reward you with free turkey.

As always, we recommend calling ahead before going to the grocery store to take advantage of any of these offers. There’s always a chance that your local store won’t be offering the deal, and that’s the last thing you want to find out once you’ve already begun unloading your cart full of groceries in the checkout line:

ACME : Free Signature Farms or Jennie-O basted frozen turkey (10-14 lb.) when you spend $100 at once.

Fareway : Free Fareway broth-based turkey (up to 14 lb.) when you spend $50 at the meat counter.

Fiesta : Free Jennie-O Grade A Frozen Turkey (10-14 lb.) when you buy one of the following: Sugardale Spiral Slice Half Ham, Fresh Pork Leg or Fiesta's Famous Tamales.

H-E-B : Get a free frozen turkey (up to 12 lb.) when you buy any H-E-B ham (half or full).

Hy-Vee : Free Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey (10-14 lb.) with purchase of a Hormel Cure 81 Boneless Whole Ham. Limit of one free turkey per customer.

Safeway : Free Honeysuckle turkey (16 lb. or over) with $150 minimum purchase (not including liquor, tobacco, stamps, lottery, pharmacy or gift cards).

ShopRite : Sign up for a Price Plus membership and spend enough money between now and November 23rd and you can quality for a variety of freebies, including a free ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey (up to 21 lb.).

: Sign up for a Price Plus membership and spend enough money between now and November 23rd and you can quality for a variety of freebies, including a free ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey (up to 21 lb.). Weis: Same deal as ShopRite — spend enough money through the Weis Rewards Program this week and get a free Weis Quality Frozen Turkey (up to 20 lb.).

It’s coming down to the wire, so be sure to call ahead if you’re in the market for a turkey and any of the chains above happen to be in your area. If not, you might have to bite the bullet and just pay full price for a bird this year.