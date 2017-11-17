New video shows off the Tesla Roadster’s insane acceleration

For as impressive and intriguing as the Tesla Semi is, the real highlight of Tesla’s special event yesterday was the surprise unveiling of a brand new Roadster. Spec wise, Tesla’s next-gen Roadster is an absolute beast. Tesla’s new car — which won’t debut till 2020 — can go from 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds flat, easily making it the fastest production car in the world. And as far as range is concerned, the Roadster can travel 600 miles on a single charge.

“You’ll be able to travel from LA to San Francisco, and back, at highway speed without recharging,” Musk said yesterday. “The point of doing this is to just give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars. Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.”

And seeing as how the next-gen Roadster is all about raw speed and power, Elon Musk didn’t give specifics but noted that its top speed would fall above the 250 MPH threshold.

In typical Tesla fashion, the company gave out a few Roadster test drives to attendees and the insane acceleration is really something to behold. The video below features Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen — grinning from ear to ear — showing off the Roadster’s unparalleled acceleration.

Another Tesla Roadster test drive video can be seen below.

Of course, the next-gen Roadster won’t come cheap, with the entry-level model starting at $200,000.