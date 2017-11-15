See new footage from ‘Deadpool 2’ in this weird Bob Ross tribute video

Justice League and Avengers: Infinity War might be the most anticipated superhero movies at the moment, but the surprise smash hit Deadpool is getting a sequel next year as well. We know some important details about Deadpool 2, such as the fact that Deadpool’s old pal Cable will join the fray, but we haven’t actually seen any footage from the movie. At least, we hadn’t, until 20th Century Fox shared one of the strangest teasers ever on Wednesday.

In typical Deadpool fashion, the first official teaser for the anti-hero’s new movie couldn’t be as straightforward as the teasers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Pixar’s Coco. Instead, we have to watch Ryan Reynolds attempt to paint trees while dressed up like Bob Ross to see maybe ten seconds of footage from the sequel.

It’s exactly what you’d expect from a trailer for a character who loves to mess with audiences: An exercise in (funny) frustration. As for the way-too-short glimpse of the actual movie that we get at around the 1:30 mark in the video, it’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going on, but we do get to see some of our favorite characters from the first movie, including T.J. Miller as Weasel and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more than ten seconds of footage before the movie arrives next June. Deadpool 2 is being directed by John Wick’s David Leitch after Tim Miller decided to leave the production. Ryan Reynolds will star in the film alongside John Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beets as Domino and the actors mentioned above.