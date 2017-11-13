Elon Musk promises that Tesla Semi unveiling will ‘blow your mind’

Given how often Elon Musk tends to make bold promises that don’t exactly live up to the hype, you’d think that the outspoken Tesla CEO would have learned to cut down on the hyperbole by now. Most recently, Tesla’s actual production rate on the Model 3 is laughably behind schedule relative to Musk’s initial and overly optimistic projections. Regardless, one of the reasons why Musk is such a fascinating, if not controversial, character is precisely because he’s prone to making tantalizing statements that only serve to heighten our collective interest in the company’s plans, no matter how far from reality those statements may seem at the surface.

To this point, Musk over the weekend gave us some updated information about Tesla’s upcoming Tesla Semi unveiling. Specifically, the big reveal is slated to go down this Thursday at 8 PM and will be streamed live. What’s more, Musk essentially said that the unveiling event and the semi-truck itself will blow our minds “into an alternate dimension.”

Musk’s tweet reads:

Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2017

Hardly a surprise, Musk has been touting the company’s semi-truck for months now. Over the last year, Musk has said on a few occasions that Tesla’s upcoming semi-truck is “next level” and that it “drives like a sports car. Even more intriguing are remarks Musk made on Twitter just last month. If you recall, Musk said that the first Tesla semi-truck prototype was complete and that the “specs are better than anything I’ve seen reported so far.”

All we officially know of the Tesla Semi at this point comes from a teaser photo Tesla released a few months back. That said, an alleged spy shot of the Tesla Semi in transit circulated online a few weeks ago.