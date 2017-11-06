The iPhone X’s display is the best of any smartphone thanks in part to Samsung, of course

A new iPhone has been released into the wild and that means yet another exhaustive display rundown by the experts at DisplayMate. The quality of a smartphone’s screen is always of great importance to its overall impact, but that’s especially true for the iPhone X which has made incredible compromises so it can deliver a (nearly) edge-to-edge experience. So, how did the phone stack up? You can probably guess.

The iPhone X earned the highest grade possible from DisplayMate, coming in with an A+, and that means lots of exclamation points in the review. “The iPhone X is an impressive display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration and Performance!!” the review, which was written by DisplayMate president Rd. Raymond Soneira, declares. But Apple isn’t the only one who should be praised for this remarkable feat, as its fiercest competitor, Samsung, was actually the one who built it.

“First we need to congratulate Samsung Display for developing and manufacturing the outstanding OLED display hardware in the iPhone X,” DisplayMate notes. “But what makes the iPhone X the Best Smartphone Display is the impressive Precision Display Calibration that Apple developed that transforms the OLED hardware into a superbly accurate, high performance, and gorgeous display!!”

The review goes on to declare the iPhone X display to be the best smartphone display ever made, praising its clarity, automatic color gamut adjustment, and brightness. The X boasts “the highest absolute color accuracy” and “a record high full-screen brightness” for any OLED display the company has ever tested, which is pretty much all of them.

The complete DisplayMate rundown is incredibly detailed and thorough, and if you’re a spec junkie there’s a whole lot of gushing to enjoy. For your average user — and even for most early adopters and self-proclaimed tech junkies — all you really need to know is that it looks really, really nice.