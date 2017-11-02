The Galaxy S8 Oreo beta program kicks off in the UK

It’s finally that time of the year, Samsung fans when the latest Android update is available on your hot new handset. In this particular case, we’re talking about the Android 8.0 Oreo update that’s ready to be installed on Samsung phones, even if it’s just in beta version for the time being.

Google released Oreo in mid-August, but only for Pixel and Nexus devices. Samsung, meanwhile, not known for speedy Android updates, has opened the first Oreo beta, but it’s not all good news.

Only the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are included in the beta, and the program went live in the UK for now, per SamMobile. Galaxy S8 buyers in other regions of the world will still have to wait to try the Oreo beta.

To get it installed on your Galaxy S8 flavor, you’ll have to get the Samsung Members app first to enroll, which means you have to have a Samsung account to go through the beta.

SamMobile says there’s a limited number of beta openings so you may not be able to join the beta from the first try.

The beta should go live in other markets soon, including the US and South Korea which also get it on Thursday. The second phase will include Germany, Spain, France, Poland, China, and India, the report says. But there’s no word when the program will start in these markets.

It’s unclear at this time how long the beta will last, and whether it’ll be extended to other phones, namely the Galaxy Note 8. It probably won’t, but Note 8 users are also waiting for their Oreo tasting. As for older devices, don’t even go there. Some of the previous Galaxy S flagships will surely be upgraded to Android 8.0. Just be prepared to wait.