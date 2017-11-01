Remember all the Note 7 fires? Well now the Galaxy Note 8 has a freezing problem

The Galaxy Note 7 had a serious battery problem that caused overheating, explosions, and fires last year, prompting Samsung to cancel and recall the phone. Since then, Samsung fixed the quality assurance process in an effort to prevent any similar issues in the future (even though the problem was actually the design, not QA), proving with both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 that battery scares are a thing of the past.

The Galaxy Note 8 may not suffer from overheating issue, but ironically, it appears as though it does have a freezing problem.

It’s not actual cold that some users are experiencing. Rather, the software freezes when they try to use the device to make voice calls. The Contacts app seems to be the culprit, Android Police says, even when the app is opened from other applications, including the messaging and phone apps. The freezes usually occur whenever the user is doing something related to calling or texting.

A post on Samsung’s forums titled Note 8 Freezing and unresponsive reveals that many Note 8 versions are affected by the problem. Android Police compiled a list of freeze triggers from the post forums:

Using speed dial

Making calls from the recent calls list and contacts

Tapping on contacts in the Phone app

Tapping on contacts in the Messages app

Loading an Excel spreadsheet from an email

Opening contacts

Using the contacts list

Using Pokémon GO, Chrome, and the Google app

Tapping a contact in the Messages and Contacts apps

Charging overnight

Opening the Phone app

Opening an individual contact in the Contacts app

Opening Contacts while texting

While making a phone call

It sure looks like you can’t avoid the freezes unless you navigate the phone specifically to avoid these actions. Of course, that might not always be possible.

To fix the problem, you have to either force restart the handset or wait for the battery to drain. It goes without saying that if you experience the issue on a regular basis, you should take your phone in for repairs. That said, this sure sounds like a software issue and I would imagine Samsung will have it fixed in a future update. But you may have to wait a while to get said update, sadly.