There’s still one way to get the iPhone X delivered in November

At this point, the iPhone X is sold out on Apple’s store and at every major carrier until December. If you want an iPhone X in November, you’re destined to either wait in line outside an Apple Store, or pay way over the odds for one off eBay.

But there is one retailer left that has a delivery date in November. Xfinity Mobile, a Comcast-owned carrier that runs on Verizon’s network, still has iPhone X handsets set for delivery on November 24th, well ahead of the competition.

The continuing supply probably has something to do with the restrictions on service: You can only become an Xfinity Mobile subscriber if you’re also a subscriber to Comcast home internet or TV service, which means the mobile network is restricted to areas with Comcast service.

But if you meet that qualification, buying a device from Xfinity Mobile isn’t a bad idea. It’s currently offering a $500 gift voucher for anyone who orders an iPhone X and signs up for three Comcast services (home internet, TV, and wireless), which is much better than any other carrier deal.

Xfinity Mobile is Comcast’s new mobile network. It runs on Verizon’s LTE network, and is only available for customers who also subscribe to Comcast’s home internet or TV services. If you already do, though, it’s a good deal: $45 per month for unlimited data, which includes unlimited talk, text, and a soft cap of 20GB of data. It’s much better than Verizon’s pricing for unlimited, which goes from $75 to $85 for one line, depending on what features you want. There’s also a pay-what-you-want $12-per-GB option.

Comcast is letting you mix and match different types of line on one account, which is unusual for a wireless carrier, and can help make a family plan a lot cheaper. Normally, pricing for Unlimited plans works that the cost per line decreases the more lines you have on the account, but you can’t mix and match different types of lines. It’s designed so that you’ll end up paying for unlimited data for you entire family — even your grandparents who still have an AOL email — since it’s cheaper than doing it line by line.

With Xfinity Mobile, you can pay $45 for any heavy data users in your family, and $25 a month for those who just need a few gigs of data. In theory, it could be a lot cheaper than doing it through T-Mobile or Verzion — and you’re getting Verizon’s excellent network to boot.