With Apple’s iPhone X release date fast approaching, the wait to get your hands on the completely redesigned flagship iPhone is almost over, right? Right? Sadly no, for the vast majority of Apple fans out there, it will still be quite some time before they take delivery of their new iPhone X handsets. According to the most accurate Apple insider in the world, Apple will only have between 2 million and 3 million iPhone X units available for customers on launch day, November 3rd. For most phone releases, that would be more than enough. But tens of millions of people are expected to preorder the iPhone X beginning this Friday, October 27th, and most of them are going to be disappointed when they see their expected delivery date.

Once you’ve come to terms with the fact that you’re probably not going to get your own hands on an iPhone X anytime soon, you can accept that seeing someone else get their hands on an iPhone X is the next best thing.

We’ve seen dozens of photos of Apple’s new iPhone X in the wild now that the phone has been announced and Apple employees are permitted to use it in public. Most of the images we’ve seen so far are just quick snaps that people manage to take while passing an Apple employee on the street, but we found a new video on YouTube that actually offers a brief hands-on with the phone.

Albeit brief, this is the first time we’ve seen a somewhat in-depth video of the iPhone X in the wild. It was posted over the weekend by a YouTube user named Brooke Amelia Peterson, but not very many people have seen it at this point. In fact, at the time of this writing, the video only had 339 views.

Peterson’s father seemingly works at Apple, and he carries a Space Gray iPhone X with him. While at lunch, he handed his iPhone X over to his daughter and allowed her to show it off on her vlog. Peterson flips through the home screens a bit and shows off some of the new gestures users will need to learn in order to use the iPhone X. She also quickly discusses how impressive the display and camera are, though she doesn’t appear to actually capture any photos. Then her father shows off an Animoji that he had sent earlier.

It’s only a brief look at the new iPhone X, but it’s probably as much time as anyone will get with the phone until it’s released next Friday. Peterson’s video is embedded below, and her hands-on time with the iPhone X begins at 3:07.