You might get your iPhone X in time for Christmas after all

We keep seeing it in the hands of consumers who also happen to work for Apple and its carrier partners around the world, but we can’t buy it yet. The iPhone X officially launches on November 3rd, and only those buyers lucky enough to place their orders as quickly as possible when preorders go live on October 27th will get theirs on launch date. Apple will have a limited number of iPhone X units on hand for the phone’s launch, many reports have said, as it’s still dealing with yield rates affecting the TrueDepth camera.

However, things will improve by Christmas, sources familiar with Apple’s supply Chain in Asia claim, and you may get your iPhone X In time for Christmas.

Production has improved for certain iPhone X components Digitimes has learned, and iPhone X shipments are supposed to grow “substantially” after October.

Yield rates for the 3D sensing modules that power the Face ID facial recognition system have improved, and shipments will increase gradually to meet Apple’s demand ahead of Christmas and New Year’s.

On top of that, chip deliveries for the iPhone X have been on schedule until now, and they’re supposed to grow through the fourth quarter of the year. The sources said there were no delays or shipment cutbacks as reported earlier,

That must be great news for Apple, and for many iPhone buyers who want an iPhone X this year. But while you may be able to buy one in time for Christmas, it doesn’t mean Apple will necessarily meet consumer demand this year. Digitimes’ sources expect Apple to satisfy iPhone X demand only in the first quarter of 2018.