This is probably Razer’s first Android phone

Razer a few days ago started teasing a product announcement for November 1st, and it quickly became clear the gaming company actually build its own Android smartphone. That’s hardly surprising considering that Razer acquired Nextbit, a smartphone startup that released a great Android phone a few years ago.

Then, a benchmark listing revealed the Razer phone will be even more powerful than this year’s best Android handsets, sporting 8GB of RAM alongside regular 2017 high-end components. The leak also told us the phone won’t have a full-screen design like the iPhone X or Galaxy S8. And now we have the first leaked picture of the handset.

Obtained by Slovakian tech site TechByte, the following image shows the back side of the Razer phone — at least it has the right logo in it.

We’re looking at a Nextbit Robin-like design, although the device also has a dual lens camera on the back. The phone will come in black rather than the wild colors of the Robin (see top image). A couple of buttons can be easily spotted on the right side, and that’s pretty much what this leak offers us.

Image Source: TechByte

The front side of the handset is still a secret, but we still have two weeks to go until Razer’s November 1st announcement. Things do not stay secret for too long in the Android universe, and all new devices are leaked well ahead of their official launch.

But what’s really interesting to find out is why is Razer making a phone. The leaked specs list tells the story of a regular 2017 Android flagship, albeit it has more RAM. What’s its secret sauce? What is Razer doing with it that no other handset maker has thought of? Leaks will probably not explain any of that.