These iPhone 8 deals are so good you might actually switch to Sprint

I know that your brain probably switched off when it read Sprint in the headline, but hear me out. Forget what you might know about Sprint’s network for a second, and just listen to the terms of these iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals.

Sprint is offering the base 64GB iPhone 8 for $0 down and $9.78 per month on a 24-month payment plan. If you choose to pay out the entire term of the lease (you can also upgrade after 12 months, or give the phone back after 18 months) you’ll be ultimately paying $235 for a brand-new iPhone that’s meant to cost $750.

There are a few strings attached. Firstly, you need to trade in an eligible smartphone, which means a recent-ish flagship Android, or iPhone 6s or newer. The full list is iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11.

The other bad news is that the discount comes in the form of a bill credit, which can be more of a hassle to sort out and make sure is correct. The credit is worth $19.45 a month on any model of iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, which makes the payments look like this:

iPhone 8 (64 GB): $0 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit;

iPhone 8 (256 GB): $150 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (64 GB): $0 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (256 GB): $150 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

The deal is also only eligible if you’re a new customer, opening a new line, or eligible for an upgrade right now. Sprint’s unlimited plan runs $50 a month, cheaper than T-Mobile or Verizon, but you get what you pay for. Studies routinely rank Sprint’s network as the worst of all big four carriers, and while things are getting better, anyone jumping ship from Verizon or AT&T shouldn’t expect the same kind of nationwide coverage.