The start of the 2017 MLB postseason couldn’t have been any crazier, as the Yankees and the Twins combined for six runs in the first inning of the American League Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Yankees starter Luis Severino only recorded a single out before he had to be replaced by reliever Chad Green. But as eventful as the first three innings were for both teams, the Yankees eventually took a comfortable lead that they would not relinquish.

Now that the Yankees have secured a spot in the ALDS, it’s time to decide which National League Wild Card team will earn the right to compete against the Dodgers later this week. Will it be the Rockies, or the Diamondbacks? The only way to find out is to tune in to TBS on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET and watch the game.

While the odds significantly favored the Yankees in last night’s match-up, the showdown between the Rockies and Diamondbacks has a chance to be slightly more competitive. With home field advantage, the 93-win Diamondbacks will send Zack Greinke (17-7) to the mound in hopes that he can continue succeed in what has been an impressive bounce back year. The Rockies will counter with Jon Gray (10-4), the young right-hander who only started 20 games this year, but managed to go 2-0 at Chase Field in Arizona.

If you want to watch the game tonight and have a cable subscription, just tune in to TBS at 8 PM ET. You can also visit TBS’s website to watch the game from your computer, or download the Watch TBS app on your phone or tablet and watch it from there. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can sign up for a free trial with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV or PlayStation Vue instead.