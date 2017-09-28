Huge specs leak tells us everything about Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google is less than a week away from telling us all about its new toys, but there’s still plenty of info left to leak ahead of Google’s October 4th press conference. A couple of reports earlier this week detailed some of the new features headed to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and now a brand new leak lists the technical specifications of both handsets. Spoiler alert: It’s exactly what you were expecting.

It’s Android Authority this time that claims to have all the details surrounding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL hardware, as obtained from “an exclusive source.”

The Pixel 2 XL will be Google’s only phone to sport a 2017 all-screen design. The phone will feature a curved display with a screen-to-body ratio between 80% and 85%. The handset will feature dual stereo speakers on the front and no headphone jack at the bottom. Only certain markets will receive USB-C headphones in the box, the report said.

When it comes to specs, we’re looking at a QHD wide color gamut screen with Gorilla Glass 5 glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB and 128G of storage, front and rear Pixel-branded cameras with optical image stabilization and Google Imaging Chip, and a 3,520 mAh battery.

The Pixel 2, meanwhile, will be essentially an uglier copy of the Pixel 2 XL. The phone will resemble last year’s Pixel phone, so it’ll look more like an iPhone 8 than an iPhone X. The Pixel 2 will also feature dual speakers on the front and lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The specs are almost identical, but there are differences caused by size. The phone has a 2,700 mAh battery and packs a smaller Full HD display with no mention of wide color gamut support. The report doesn’t mention actual screen sizes and RAM details for either phone.

Both phones are going to be IP67 certified — that means dust and water resistance — and both are going to run Android Oreo out of the box.

The report also says that both phones will have an Active Edge like the one on the HTC U11 even though LG has been tasked with manufacturing the Pixel 2 XL. One other interesting detail concerns the SIM card. Apparently, both devices will have an “E-SIM card slot” that will let you connect it to a different network without needing to replace the SIM card.