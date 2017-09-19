Huawei mocks the iPhone X after failed Face ID demo

Apple media events are notoriously fine tuned and well-rehearsed, and more often than not, they go off without a hitch. Last week’s iPhone X event, however, proved to be an exception to the rule. When Craig Federighi attempted to showcase the iPhone X’s new Face ID feature for the first time, it didn’t work and he was prompted for a passcode. Though Apple proffered a more than plausible explanation for the hiccup, it was an embarrassing moment nonetheless.

Looking to capitalize on the mistake, or at the very least make fun of it, Android manufacturer Huawei posted a video to its Facebook account mocking the usability and underlying technology of Face ID.

The video description reads: “Let’s face it, facial recognition isn’t for everyone.

Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone. 16.10.2017″

So in addition to taking a swipe at the AI built into the iPhone X, the “#TheRealAIPhone” tag advertises the impending unveiling of the Mate 10, a smartphone that Huawei boasts features a custom SoC with AI capabilities built right in. What’s more, Huawei claims that its SoC will usher in a new platform for mobile AI.

“New developments in AI require joint effort across the entire value chain, involving tens of millions of developers, and the experience and feedback of hundreds of millions of users,” the company said ina press release earlier this month. “Huawei is positioning the Kirin 970 as an open platform for mobile AI, opening up the chipset to developers and partners who can find new and innovative uses for its processing capabilities.”

In any event, the somewhat comical video can be seen below.