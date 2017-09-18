T-Mobile fixed its bad Apple Watch data plan

Welp, that didn’t take long. T-Mobile has fixed the data plan it’s offering for the Apple Watch Series 3 to include LTE data, rather than the throttled 3G-speed plan it was initially hawking.

In a series of tweets on Friday evening, CEO John Legere did the closest thing to a mea culpa that we’ve seen from the famously outspoken exec, and confirmed that the $10/month wearables plan for the Apple Watch Series 3 will include unlimited 4G LTE data.

Previously, T-Mobile’s plan only offered data at 512Kbps, too slow to stream most music or use Siri efficiently. That was in stark contrast to the other networks, all of whom were offering unlimited 4G data at the same $10/month price point. Initially, T-Mobile spokespeople pointed us to a $20/month 4G wearables plan instead, but it seems that the backlash from that was a little too harsh.

The Apple Watch Series 3 plan on @TMobile will be $10/m for unlimited 4G LTE. Thanks for your feedback. We always listen & act! #uncarrier pic.twitter.com/LqsGJ6X6xq — John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 16, 2017

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first Apple wearable to come in an LTE flavor, and Apple has worked with all four big networks to make sure it’s supported at launch. Pre-orders opened on September 15th, with deliveries expected on September 22nd. Apart from the addition of LTE, the Series 3 is similar in terms of battery life and size, with the most notable difference being a new watch band.