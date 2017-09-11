Yup, Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 will crush every Android phone

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 are about to be formally introduced by Tim Cook & Co., but we already know so much about them thanks to an unexpected iOS 11 GM leak that struck over the weekend. Someone at Apple released the final iOS 11 version into the wild, and Mac enthusiasts have discovered a wide range of next-gen iPhone secrets in the code, including the phones’ official names.

The iPhone X will be the best new iPhone this year, as it’ll offer many features that won’t be available on the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. However, all three iPhones will share the same processor, which is going to deliver unparalleled performance.

Recent speed comparisons between the latest Android flagships and the best iPhone proved that Android is still trailing behind when it comes to chip performance and optimizations. The Galaxy Note 8 wasn’t able to beat the iPhone 7 Plus, even though the new Samsung phone sports a brand new 10nm processor.

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 will also have 10nm chips inside, and iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith discovered various details about the A11 processor in the iOS 11 GM. He says the new A11 chip features six cores, including two high-power Monsoon cores and four low-power Mistral cores. All cores are independently addressable.

The developer says that there’s “no Fusion,” as All chips can run all at once. That’s what makes Troughton-Smith conclude that the A11 is “going to be a Geekbench monster. RIP the rest of the industry.”

What does it mean when compared to the iPhone 7’s A10 Fusion? The same developer explains that “the last chip was a 1.2x increase in single core, which would suggest 4100+ single-core and who knows, 10K+ with all six perhaps.”

Apple’s press conference will take place tomorrow in California, and we expect the iPhone maker to tell us everything about the A11’s CPU and GPU performance at the event.