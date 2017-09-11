Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S8’s Android Oreo update

Google’s Android 8.0 is out, complete with a very cool name, but that doesn’t mean you can get it right now unless you own Pixel or Nexus hardware. Sadly, it’ll be a while until smartphone makers launch phones that run Oreo out of the box, or update their existing models to it. Samsung is one of them, and a report says the company is already working on the Oreo update for the Galaxy S8, with a beta trial expected to be offered to interested customers soon.

Don’t get too excited about updating your Galaxy S8 version to Oreo just yet. Samsung has never been the fastest manufacturer to upgrade its flagship devices to the latest version of Android. And you still have to wait for carriers to release those updates.

But Samsung is working on it, according to SamMobile’s sources. The Oreo firmware versions for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are G955FXXU1BQI1 and G950FXXU1BQI1, respectively.

The report says that once the beta update gets tested, the final Android 8.0 update for the Galaxy S8 phones could be rolled out much faster than last year’s Nougat upgrade for the Galaxy S7. Apparently, Samsung is using multi-CSC firmware, which should ensure faster updates. CSC stands for Consumer Software Customization and describes specific regional or carrier firmware versions.

Last year, Samsung kicked off the Nougat beta program for the Galaxy S7 in mid-November, and released the final version two months later, in mid-January.

Meanwhile, Google released Android Nougat on August 22nd, 2016, or exactly a year and a day before Oreo arrived.