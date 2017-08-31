SanDisk’s new iXpand Base is the perfect iPhone backup solution, and it’s available now

At this point, just about every Apple fan out there has come to terms with the fact that Apple will never add microSD support to its iPhones. Apple makes a killing by forcing customers to shell out extra cash if they want more storage, and those sky-high iPhone ASPs will vanish if the company adds expandable storage support to its phones. Making matters worse is that even people with high-end iPhones always seem to fill them up. The only available answer is a good backup solution, but it feels like there are hundreds of options out there.

Cloud backup services like iCloud and Google Photos are great, but using one means trusting your private files with a third party. As we’ve seen time and time again, that doesn’t always work out. That leaves local storage options like flash drives and Lightning microSD card readers. Various solutions have their pros and cons, but SanDisk might have just hit the bullseye with its brand new iPhone backup solution, the iXpand Base.

The problem with most iPhone backup solutions is simple: people are lazy. Backing up your photos and videos to a flash drive means physically plugging in the drive, opening an app, and running a backup. It sounds easy enough, but actually following through and doing it every day is another story entirely.

What’s something that every single iPhone user in the world does do every day? They all charge their phones, often plugging them in each night before they go to sleep. We’re sure you see where we’re going at this point…

The new SanDisk iXpand Base is a brilliant little gadget that automatically backs up your iPhone or iPad each night when you go to sleep. Instead of plugging your phone directly into the wall, the iXpand Base plugs into the wall and your iPhone connects to the Base using a standard Lightning cable. Once the iPhone is plugged in, any new photos and videos are automatically backed up in the background. It may very well be the perfect iPhone backup solution.

The SanDisk iXpand Base is available beginning immediately, and it starts at $49.99 for a 32GB model. A 64GB version costs $99.99, 128GB of storage costs $129.99, and a 256GB version is available for $199.99. All four iXpand Base models can be purchased from a number of major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.