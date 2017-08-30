More rumored Galaxy S9 specs and features revealed in new report

The Galaxy Note 8 is the hottest Android phone money can preorder right now, but if you’re not into phablets, then you might be more interested in Samsung’s Galaxy S9 plans. After a couple of rumors emerged last week revealing the handset will pack a next-gen Qualcomm chip and a dual lens camera, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the back, a new report reveals more details about the phone’s specs.

The Galaxy S9 (SM-G960) should feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, xda-developers’ sources have revealed, which isn’t surprising. Also unsurprising is the revelation that the phone should run Android 8.0 at launch. The sources claim that the base Galaxy S9 will sport 64GB of storage as well, which is also something we could have guessed.

However, the report does say the handset will come with 4GB of RAM, which is unexpected considering Samsung’s recent moves. The Galaxy Note 8 already comes with 6GB of RAM on board, and that’s the base model, not a version made for the Chinese market. But this new rumor seems to suggest Samsung isn’t ready to make 6GB of RAM the standard across all of its flagship Android offerings.

As for the fingerprint reader, the source said it’s going to be positioned in a centered rectangular cutout. This implies that the Galaxy S9 won’t have an in-display fingerprint reader, which is what last week’s rumored claimed. However, if this rumor is accurate, then it means Samsung will finally fix the worst thing about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Both phones come with impressive all-screen designs, which forced Samsung to place the fingerprint reader on the back, in a rather awkward position. The sensor is on the right side of the camera on both phones, rather than in a central position that would be easier to reach. Aside from the fingerprint sensor’s placement change, and the dual rear camera, the Galaxy S9 should have a design similar to the Galaxy S8.

Nothing is confirmed at this time, and it’s way too early to get excited about the Galaxy S9 right now. The phone is at least six months away, and Samsung can make plenty of additional changes.