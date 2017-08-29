Google Maps is going to start helping you find a parking spot

Google is once again upgrading Google Maps this week with a new feature for Android users that will help them find parking once they arrive at their destination. Once they’ve updated the Google Maps app on their Android phones, users in 25 US cities will be able to tap “Find Parking” on the directions card to see a list of parking lots and parking garages in the vicinity of their destination.

The initial rollout of the new feature, which is limited to Google Maps for Android, includes the following American cities: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, DC, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa.

In addition to the “Find Parking” feature, Google is also updating the parking difficulty icons feature that was introduced earlier this year on both iOS and Android devices to include 25 more cities around the world: Alicante, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Cologne, Darmstadt, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Milan, Montreal, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Sao Paulo, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Toronto, Valencia and Vancouver.

Unfortunately, Google has yet to announce anything about expanding this feature beyond major metro areas such as New York, Chicago, London and Paris, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates. In the meantime, if you do live in one of the cities listed above, you can update your app this week and give the feature a whirl… providing you have an Android device.