We now know exactly when Google will unveil the Pixel 2

Google earlier this week released the Android 8.0 Oreo update without launching any new hardware that would run the operating system right out of the box. That was entirely expected, as the Pixel 2 was never in the cards for an August launch. Instead, we expected the Pixel 2 to arrive in late September or early October, and it looks like we finally have a date.

Even Blass, who keeps delivering mobile leaks on a regular basis, is the one who provided the date when Google will unveil the phone. It’s also the day when the handset will likely be available for preorder.

“Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th,” he said on Twitter.

As expected, the Pixel 2 line will launch exactly one year after the first Pixel series. The original Pixels were unveiled on October 4th and went on preorder on the same date, having an October 20th release date.

Considering Blass’s leak above, we can only expect a similar schedule for the Pixel 2 phones. They will be unveiled precisely a year and a day after the Pixels so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear Google announce an October 21st ship date for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google is yet to announce anything about the new Pixel phones, but they’ve been featured in many leaks to date. We know the Pixel 2 will be a Pixel-lookalike made by HTC, while the Pixel 2 XL will be the LG-made all-screen phone you expect from Google this year. On top of that, Google is also supposed to launch its own smart headphones in the future, maybe right alongside the new Pixel phones that will lack headphone jacks.