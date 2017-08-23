Jacob Siegal
After ripping out our heart last month by taking away seemingly countless seasons of our favorite shows, Netflix is going to be a bit more merciful in September. The amount of quality content being removed is much smaller, but one movie near and dear to my heart is getting the axe: The Emperor’s New Groove. I’ll miss you, emperor llama voiced by David Spade. See you in another life.

Other noteworthy removals include Jackass: The Movie and Jackass 3.5, five seasons of The Batman, Lilo & Stitch, a whopping ten seasons of CSI: Miami and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Leaving September 1st

  • Better Off Ted: Season 2
  • Do Not Disturb
  • Frailty
  • Hope Floats
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Julia
  • LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
  • LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
  • RV
  • The Batman: Season 1 – 5
  • The Deep End: Season 1
  • The Omen
  • Wilfred : Season 1  – 2
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Scream
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving September 3rd

  • Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving September 4th

  • The A-List

Leaving September 5th

  • Lilo & Stitch
  • The Emperor’s New Groove

Leaving September 9th

  • Teen Beach 2

Leaving September 10th

  • Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving September 11th

  • Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

  • Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving September 16th

  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • One Day

Leaving September 19th

  • Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving September 20th

  • Bombay Velvet
  • Finding Fanny
  • Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving September 22nd

  • Philomena

Leaving September 24th

  • Déjà Vu

Leaving September 26th

  • A Gifted Man: Season 1
  • Sons of Tucson: Season 1
  • CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

Leaving September 30th

  • Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

