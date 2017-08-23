After ripping out our heart last month by taking away seemingly countless seasons of our favorite shows, Netflix is going to be a bit more merciful in September. The amount of quality content being removed is much smaller, but one movie near and dear to my heart is getting the axe: The Emperor’s New Groove. I’ll miss you, emperor llama voiced by David Spade. See you in another life.

Other noteworthy removals include Jackass: The Movie and Jackass 3.5, five seasons of The Batman, Lilo & Stitch, a whopping ten seasons of CSI: Miami and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Leaving September 1st

Better Off Ted: Season 2



Do Not Disturb



Frailty



Hope Floats



Jackass: The Movie



Julia



LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows



LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja



RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5



The Deep End: Season 1



The Omen



Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Tears of the Sun



Scream



A Nightmare on Elm Street



Leaving September 3rd

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving September 4th

The A-List

Leaving September 5th

Lilo & Stitch



The Emperor’s New Groove

Leaving September 9th

Teen Beach 2

Leaving September 10th

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving September 11th

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving September 16th

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



One Day

Leaving September 19th

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving September 20th

Bombay Velvet



Finding Fanny



Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving September 22nd

Philomena

Leaving September 24th

Déjà Vu

Leaving September 26th

A Gifted Man: Season 1



Sons of Tucson: Season 1



CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10



Leaving September 30th

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

