After ripping out our heart last month by taking away seemingly countless seasons of our favorite shows, Netflix is going to be a bit more merciful in September. The amount of quality content being removed is much smaller, but one movie near and dear to my heart is getting the axe: The Emperor’s New Groove. I’ll miss you, emperor llama voiced by David Spade. See you in another life.
Don't Miss: The $44 console that looks like an NES Classic but is 100x better is back in stock on Amazon
Other noteworthy removals include Jackass: The Movie and Jackass 3.5, five seasons of The Batman, Lilo & Stitch, a whopping ten seasons of CSI: Miami and A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Leaving September 1st
- Better Off Ted: Season 2
- Do Not Disturb
- Frailty
- Hope Floats
- Jackass: The Movie
- Julia
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
- RV
- The Batman: Season 1 – 5
- The Deep End: Season 1
- The Omen
- Wilfred : Season 1 – 2
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tears of the Sun
- Scream
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving September 3rd
- Drumline: A New Beat
Leaving September 4th
- The A-List
Leaving September 5th
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Emperor’s New Groove
Leaving September 9th
- Teen Beach 2
Leaving September 10th
- Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
Leaving September 11th
- Terra Nova: Season 1
Leaving September 15th
- Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Leaving September 16th
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- One Day
Leaving September 19th
- Persons Unknown: Season 1
Leaving September 20th
- Bombay Velvet
- Finding Fanny
- Raising Hope: Season 1
Leaving September 22nd
- Philomena
Leaving September 24th
- Déjà Vu
Leaving September 26th
- A Gifted Man: Season 1
- Sons of Tucson: Season 1
- CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
Leaving September 30th
- Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in September.