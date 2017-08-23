The top-end iPhone 8 might have way more storage than most MacBooks

Gone are the days when Apple would troll customers with 16GB versions of its newest iPhone. Apple fixed the annoying problem last year, making 32GB the base storage for new handsets. This year’s iPhones will have at least 32GB of storage on board, but a new rumor out of Asia says Apple may double that for the iPhone 8. Even more exciting, the new storage tiers will go all the way up to 512GB of storage.

A Weibo user posted an image of a 64GB memory chip made by SanDisk. On top of that, he added that the iPhone 8 will come in three storage tiers, including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The leak also notes that Toshiba and SanDisk are making the first two iPhone 8 storage versions, while the 512GB iPhone will get Samsung and Hynix memory.

There’s no way to verify this report until Apple actually takes the wraps off the iPhone 8 later next month. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple increase the storage on iPhone, just like it did with the iPad. After all, Apple has big storage-consuming plans ahead (camera, AR, multimedia), and it’s likely that we’re going to need more and more storage going forward. The only way to do it on an iPhone or iPad is to increase built-in storage, as Apple never supported expandable memory.

If the info is accurate, it means the most expensive new iPhone you’ll be able to buy this year will have an impressive amount of storage onboard.

Finally, the leak also says the iPhone 8 will have 3GB of RAM. While not confirmed, this isn’t surprising either. The iPhone 7 Plus also has 3GB of RAM, 1GB more than the smaller model. That’s because the phone comes with a dual rear camera that requires additional RAM power. The iPhone 8 will also have a dual lens camera on the back, so it must feature at least as much RAM as the iPhone 7 Plus.