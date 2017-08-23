Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Note 8, a phone that was so widely covered in leaks that we hardly saw any surprises during the event. One of the few things we didn’t know about the phone was the final sticker price, although reports did say it could cost nearly $1,000. It turns out the rumors were right on the money, and in this post you’ll find out how much the Galaxy Note 8 costs from every major wireless carrier in the US.

AT&T

AT&T will sell the Galaxy Note 8 for $31.67/month for 30 months, which comes to a total of $950. The carrier also announced a bunch of deals for the Galaxy Note 8 preorder period, as follows:

Get $500 towards a Samsung TV purchased online when you buy on AT&T Next and add DirecTV,

Get $750 in credits towards another Galaxy smartphone when you purchase on AT&T Next and have DirecTV

Get a Samsung Gear S2 for 99-cents or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a 2-year agreement when you purchase on AT&T Next

Trade in your eligible smartphone for up to $200 in credits.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 8 is a little cheaper, and the company announced all the details shortly after Samsung’s Unpacked event began. The full retail price is $930. Or you can pay $210 down followed by monthly installments of $30 (Equipment Installment Plan), or $0 down and $39 per month (Jump plan).

Verizon

The unlocked Galaxy Note 8 will cost you $960, Verizon’s press release explains. That is if you want to pay it all once. The carrier will have the phone for preorder on August 24th, just like everyone else, starting at $40 per month over a 24-month period. Video throttling on the Note 8 will be a complimentary service.

US Cellular

US Cellular will get you a $300 in credit with each Galaxy Note 8 purchase, including a $100 Promotional Card given at the point of sale and a $200 card via mail within 6-8 weeks. The carrier doesn’t mention the Note 8’s full price in its announcement.

Sprint

UPDATE 1:04PM ET: Sprint finally decided to join the party, and the carrier’s Note 8 pricing is as follows:

Customers switching to Sprint get 50 percent off the lease price and pay just $20.00 per month with $0 down with 18 Sprint Flex payments.

Galaxy Forever allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments, exclusively from Sprint.

Customers who get Galaxy Note8 through Sept. 24 will receive their choice of a free Galaxy Foundation kit with a Samsung 128GB EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible ($189.98 value) or a free Samsung Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value).

Other deals

Regardless of the carrier you choose, each Galaxy Note 8 preorder comes with a choice of free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible and 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value combined). Best Buy, however, has a much better deal in place — read about it at this link.